Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported another five new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county’s total since March to 654.
One of the new cases is in Commissioner District 1 and the other four are in district 2. Two patients are under 20, two are in their 40s and one is in their 80s.
No new deaths or recoveries were reported Thursday.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.