On July 1, Lewis County Public Health and Social Service confirmed that six employees at Safeway in Chehalis tested positive for COVID-19, while another 18 employees were self-quarantining.
However, a number of county residents had already speculated on social media that some of Safeway’s employees tested positive before the announcement, and the most recent positive test from the store was a week earlier, on June 24.
In Monday’s weekly business meeting with the Board of County Commissioners, LCPHSS Director J.P. Anderson said the department was trying to walk the fine line between respecting the privacy of those affected and the importance of relaying the information to the public.
“It was a bit of a grey area,” Anderson said. “I think there were people that would’ve wanted to see us do more information faster. Like I said, we prioritize the work around safety for employees, safety for customers, rather than the communications part.”
He continued by acknowledging some of the people who may have had a different opinion on the release of the information.
“There, I’m sure, were people that don’t like to see any information given,” Anderson said. “There’s some cost to that. I know that. If that impacted any Safeway employees, I’m terribly sorry for that. It’s not something we want to have happen and it’s something we consider.”
He added some of the 18 tests administered to other employees are still outstanding and it’s possible there will be more positive tests. Currently, Anderson said there’s about a five day lag time before results are given on a test.
“I feel like we’ll probably know more toward the end of this week on how all of that washed out,” Anderson said.
In weighing whether or not the information concerning the positive tests would be released, Anderson said he and his department ultimately made the decision to disclose the information, given Safeway would partner in releasing the information.
In a statement provided last Wednesday, Safeway said the store has undergone enhanced cleaning and employees have again been told to follow proper safety procedures.
“The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is a top priority, and we have been working closely with the Lewis County Public Health Department on this matter,” The statement read. “The most recent date an employee tested positive was June 24, and all employees who were in close contact with any of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were required to take paid quarantine leave for 14 days.”
During the meeting, Anderson said he felt comfortable going to Safeway and said that as long as customers are following the safety rules and procedures put in place, it’s still a safe place to shop.
“That doesn’t make it 100 percent safe,” Anderson said. “All of our places right now run some level of risk, but I think they’re doing the things they need to do.”
Commissioners Gary Stamper and Edna Fund pointed to the degree of difficulty created when information is already being discussed by county residents.
“Even if I hear something, I’m not going to pass that information on, because it’s confidential,” Stamper said. “At the same time, it’s rather difficult when it’s out on the street, everyone knows it and it’s on Facebook.”
Anderson agreed and said his department is in a similar situation every day with information and whether or not it can be disclosed. He said at the end of the day, the safety of those impacted takes priority.
“So much of this response, you’re learning on the go,” Anderson said. “We wanted to get word out as quickly as we could, as soon as we knew and again, we prioritize the health and safety of the individuals working there and the individuals coming in before we got to that piece. It took us about two full days to get from the beginning of that to where we were communicating about it.”
Commissioner Bobby Jackson wanted to make sure county residents know the county is working on the COVID-19 response as it progresses and that, with experience, there will be better procedures in place for relaying information to the community.
“How things travel through Lewis County is pretty amazing,” Jackson said. “No news stays silent for very long in this county.”
