Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and another 36 Sunday, for a new total of 1,056.
Of Saturday’s new cases, two are under 20, two are in their 20s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 80s. Five live in Lewis County Commission District 1, two in district 2 and three in district 3.
Of Sunday’s 36 new cases, three were in people under 20, 10 in their 20s, four in their 30s, seven in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s, three in their 70s and three in their 80s.
Sixteen of Sunday’s cases are from commissioner district 1, 13 from district 2 and seven from district 3.
