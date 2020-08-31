The Lewis County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a $150,000 grant to United Way of Lewis County to pay for improvements to internet to help with distance learning and teleworking in areas of the county with poor or little internet access.
The United Way is managing the funds as part of the Lewis County High Speed Education network, a group including United Way, the Lewis county PUD and Lewis County school districts.
“Thank you everyone for putting this together,” Commissioner Gary Stamper said Monday at the BOCC’s regular business meeting.
The money comes from coronavirus relief funding granted to the county by the state Department of Commerce.
The county has also approved a $150,000 contract with Breeze for broadband expansion for “distance learning and teleworking,” according to the motion.
The BOCC issued a request for proposals July 21 asking qualified internet providers in Lewis County to submit plans on how to use that money to add up to 10 new service areas providing internet access to 200 to 400 customers by the end of the year.
Breeze’s proposal included expanding broadband coverage to 300 customers, with the ability to expand their work.
