The Centralia School District Board voted Wednesday to rescind an earlier resolution to place a levy on the April special election ballot.
The move was intended to be proactive and was taken after the district learned Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman would request that Governor Jay Inslee cancel the April 2020 special election, according to Elections Supervisor Heather Boyer at the Lewis County Auditor’s Office.
“Because of the unique emergency situation we find ourselves in we have been requested by the secretary of state as well as our local elections office to please not go forward with the special election,” said Centralia School Board President Lori Fast during Wednesday’s school board meeting.
The district will have the opportunity to run the levy in an election in August or later in the year in November.
“Obviously we are in some unusual situations right now and so the resolution before you would be rescinding the previous resolution to hold the special election in April and then we can revisit what we want to do from there at our next meeting,” said Fast.
As of March 25, Inslee has not yet canceled the April special election but Boyer said that more than half of the districts in the state have proactively rescinded their requests for an April election.
“As of right now the governor has not (canceled the election) and it’s because there is so much other emergency stuff that the governor has been dealing with that this is just something he hasn’t gotten to yet. The feeling is that it will probably be canceled for the safety of all people that collect and count the ballots and they can’t assemble to do that work,” said Centralia School District Interim Superintendent Kristy Vetter.
Wyman outlined the reasons for calling upon Inslee to cancel the April special election in a letter written to the governor.
“The uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could dramatically impair a county’s ability to perform its statutory duties in an election. From courthouse closures to workforce reductions of election staff, postal staff, or disruptions with vendors who support election operations, circumstances outside of our control could make it impossible for counties to meet statutory election requirements,” Wyman wrote in the letter.
The full letter can be read here— www.sos.wa.gov/_assets/office/news/april-election-cancellation_03182020.pdf.
Vetter said at the school board meeting that State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and the Educational Service District (ESD) are especially aware of the situation regarding the levy and recent levy failure in Centralia.
“Canceling (the special election) does put our school district in a significant reduction. ... The ESD (Educational Service District), legislators, Chris Reykdal, a lot of people are very aware of the Centralia situation especially. No action has been taken but they are aware of our situation and how that would really be detrimental to us fiscally,” she said.
Vetter said that the district has been preparing two budgets in the case of the levy failure so they have the budget that aligns with the rescindment of the April special election.
“It’s a very hard situation though because none of us could have envisioned that we would be sitting with (COVID-19 crisis) on top of the levy so it’s putting the health of people over having to make hard decisions, unfortunately. Not sure we have a whole lot of other options,” said School Board member Mandi McDougall.
Fast said that she has heard significant community feedback asking that the board make a shift and that she has not heard from anyone that going forward with the April special election is a good idea.
“With over 1,000 people newly unemployed in the county, it makes sense to delay the campaign for a tax increase,” said former Centralia school board Jami Lund. “Perhaps when the district thoroughly evaluates the budget and completes the upcoming negotiations with the union, we may find that the huge state funding increases of recent years enable real enhancements in the services families receive.”
