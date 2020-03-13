Centralia College announced this afternoon that it would move to remote classes and limited operations starting Tuesday, in an effort to slow possible COVID-19 infections.
The move came a few hours after Gov. Jay Inslee issued an executive order closing schools kindergarten through 12th grade schools throughout Washington starting Tuesday and lasting through April 24, and noted that colleges would also be limited.
Centralia College’s limited operations are also scheduled through April 24. Monday, March 16 will be the last day for normal operating hours at the Centralia campus until then.
According to a social media post from Centralia college, classes will move online using the Canvas program and faculty will notify students on specific expectations for the end of winter quarter. Spring quarter classes will operate remotely.
“Under the governor’s order, we can have a limited number of people on campus, and some lab or clinical classes may meet on campus. Further details will be forthcoming,” according to the press release.
The college may also change its schedule for spring quarter.
Employees will work remotely and similar limitations will exist for Centralia College East Students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.