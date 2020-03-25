The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Lewis County Emergency Management and Lewis County Public Works to collect donations for personal protection items for local first responders.
First responders include local hospitals, fire districts, government facilities, police and personal care clinics. All donations will be used within the local community, said Alicia Bull, executive director of the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce.
“We are out looking for donations for very specific items and monetary donations which gives us purchasing power to put in orders for gloves and masks. Our top items needed are masks, gowns, hand sanitizer, eye protection and face shields,” said Bull.
Bull said local fire departments, hospitals, medical clinics come into the Chamber of Commerce offices to pick up supplies daily and relay to them what items are most needed.
“Keeping our first responders healthy is paramount during this time. We are asking people to consider donating or selling us items that you have an overage of. Check your closets for spare supplies and spread the word, this is a way for you to help people in the medical field stay safe as they serve our community,” states the Chamber of Commerce on its website.
The lists of urgent supplies that have been identified by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce include — facial masks of any kind (N-95 masks, respirator masks, dust masks, masks with eye protection), hand sanitizer, antibacterial hand soap, bleach wipes, liquid bleach, disposable personal protective gowns, Tyvek suits, bouffant head protective caps, disposable foot covers, disposable stethoscopes, eye protection/ safety glasses, face shields, Nitrile gloves in all sizes, IV solution-NACL.0 500 ml bags, paper towels, toilet paper and bottled water.
“A lot of people went out and bought Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer and those are really two of the most needed items. We’ve seen a lot of people overbuy because they were nervous and so we are asking people to consider sharing even if it’s a small amount,” Bull said.
The Chamber of Commerce stressed on its website that it would appreciate anyone who has access to any of the listed supplies or has access to ordering supplies to contact the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce at 360-748-8885 or email them at thechamber@chamberway.com.
Bull said that the Port of Centralia was able to order three pallets of medical supplies through a connection they had.
“We’ve had other large local retailers that are able to place orders for us. We are reaching out to our different Chamber members and seeing who has ordering power. I had somebody last night who had a doctor friend that was able to get me on an order for masks, so those types of relationships in our county are strong. To be able to come together to support the community has been really awesome to see,” said Bull.
Monetery donations can be made on the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce website, www.chamberway.com/First-Responders-Donations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.