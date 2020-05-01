As the need for additional COVID-19 testing continues to grow, Lewis County could be seeing an influx of supplies that would support a more widespread testing effort, county officials learned this week.
The Lewis County Board of Health held a special meeting on Thursday afternoon, in which Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson indicated that the county’s testing supplies could “quadruple” within the next two weeks.
He said that LCPHSS has set up meetings with local healthcare providers to discuss the county’s long-term testing strategy.
“As we test, we would expect to see more cases, that would make sense,” Anderson said during the meeting. “So, don’t necessarily see that as alarming, if testing goes up, then you’re going to see more positives, that’s not something to be overly concerned with if it’s in relation to the amount of tests you’re doing.”
As of now, LCPHSS Deputy Director John Abplanalp said an average of about 30 tests per day are being administered to Lewis County residents.
He continued by saying that although procedure varies by practitioner, usually someone has to exhibit defined COVID-19 symptoms before being deemed eligible to receive a test. According to the Washington State Department of Health, 1,070 tests have been administered to Lewis County residents as of April 29.
The number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 29 as of Thursday.
“Of those tests, just overall, we’re at 2.8 percent positivity,” Abplanalp said. “Almost three out of 100 people tested and yes, the vast majority of people who are tested are symptomatic.”
Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood pointed to the importance of getting those showing symptoms or have experienced a high-risk exposure to be tested immediately. She cited long-term care facilities.
“If somebody in the facility tests positive, it would be nice to be able to test other people that are also in that facility,” Dr. Wood said.
As far as the turnaround time for tests, Dr. Wood has said it has varied. She cited a current timeframe that has sometimes taken anywhere from within 12 hours to seven days. Currently, though, Dr. Wood said there are over 20 labs that are now running COVID-19 tests.
Providence, St. Joseph’s and Kaiser-Permanente all have the capacity to conduct tests on site, According to Dr. Wood.
“There’s various medical labs that can run the tests,” Dr. Wood said. “Some of them are national, so the turnaround time has been longer because they batch them and ship them across the country to run the tests.”
Through his own experience, Anderson admitted he was frustrated with how difficult it was to be administered a COVID-19 test. He said he started to experience a sore throat and headache late last week. That, coupled with a cough he had earlier in the year, led him to seek a test.
He said it was not as easy to obtain as he felt it should be.
“Then, the question came up, ‘well do you happen to work in public health or public safety?’ and I shared that I do work in public health, in fact, and then I got a test,” Anderson said. “My results came back within 12 hours, I do not have COVID-19, per the test, and that was a relief, but just to be in that position where my throat is tightening a bit and I’ve got a headache, that was really alarming.”
Anderson continued by saying he could only imagine how concerning it is for those who are in the position he was in. He acknowledges the position he was in and the role it played in his test before calling the situation informative.
The issue of increased test availability is one he said he feels very strongly about, but he called the amount of available tests the limiting factor.
“I’ve brought this up in several calls in the last week, that we’ve kind of had a statement, like, ‘anyone with symptoms can be tested,’ that’s very different from anyone with symptoms will be tested,” Anderson said. “We need to go from people can be tested by the doctors allowed to test that person, to they need to start testing them.”
To end the meeting, Dr. Wood reminded the public to keep their lives in perspective.
“I just want people to notice the things that bring them joy,” Dr. Wood said. “If I’m learning anything with this COVID-19 response, I’m learning to really appreciate each moment. I don’t do it very perfectly, but I think I’m a little better than I was eight or nine weeks ago.”
