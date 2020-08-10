In mid-July, the Centralia City Council approved the adoption of the Centralia Cares Scrip program in an effort to alleviate some of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on citizens. Since then, 21 businesses have signed up to take part in the program and 62 Centralia citizens have applied to receive a portion of the scrip dollars.
“From the people that I have helped at the counter, the response has been very positive. The business partners who we have been working have been excited about being able to participate in the program. They think it’s a great idea,” City of Centralia finance director Bret Brodersen said.
The deadline for citizens to apply for the scrip funds is Aug. 14 and Brodersen encourages all of those who are eligible to apply to receive the scrip dollars.
The businesses that are participating in the Centralia Cares Scrip program include: Anderson’s True Value Hardware, Boccata Restaurant, Centralia Automotive, Centralia Auto Center, Centralia Pharmacy, Dawn’s Delectables, Dibbles Odds & Ends, Fruffels, Gather & Grow Childcare Center, Good Health Nutritional Center, Judy’s Country Kitchen, Nelson’s Just Wood Furniture, Pioneer West Garden & Pet Center, Quiznos, Reichert’s Choice Meats, Santa Lucia Coffee, Fuller’s Market Place, Soft Touch Car Wash, South Tower Chevron, Vanity Fair Outlet and Visiting Nurses Thrift Store.
The city is allocating $50,000 for the scrip program, which is coming out of the $515,100 in CARES Act funding from the Washington Department of Commerce to assist with lessening the impacts of COVID-19.
The Centralia Cares Scrip will be in denominations of $25, with no cash value, and can be redeemed at participating businesses within the Centralia city limits until Sept. 30 of this year. Applicants could be granted anywhere from $100 to $250 in the scrip based upon their income level and family size. The program is being run on a first-come, first-serve basis and each applicant must be approved by the city’s finance department’s staff.
“There haven’t been as many families of four households apply. It’s been more single households so we have about $7,200 in requests so far. The ones that we have now, we are going to start mailing out the scrip dollars starting tomorrow, along with the list of the merchants that are participating,” said Brodersen on Thursday.
In order to be awarded scrip as a citizen, the individual must reside within the city limits and must either be enrolled in the senior discount program at the City of Centralia Utilities or have income levels at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level based on family size.
Participating businesses may submit a “COVID-19 Recovery Grant Reimbursement Request” twice each month of the scrip program in order to receive reimbursement from the city for collected scrip.
Scrip cannot be used to purchase alcoholic beverages, cannabis products, tobacco products, firearms or ammunition.
The city will discontinue the program on Sept. 30 or when the $50,000 in funds have been exhausted. The council discussed the option of possibly increasing the funding of the scrip program in the future if they feel it would benefit the city.
Centralia citizen that are interested in applying to receive some scrip dollar can find more information at www.cityofcentralia.com/Page.asp?NavID=950 or contact the Centralia Finance Department at 360-330-7659.
