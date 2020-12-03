Vote Now: Boys and Girls Club of Lewis County a Finalist in Seahawks-Toyota Contest

The Boys and Girls Club of Lewis County is among three Washington nonprofits named as finalists in a contest by the Seattle Seahawks and Toyota.
The winner of the “Vote for a Hero” contest — which will be determined by an online vote by the public — will win the Seahawks Toyota Tundra that currently sits atop the Toyota Fan Deck at recently renamed Lumen Field. The runners-up will get four tickets and sideline passes to a 2021 home game.
The other two finalists are Veteran Rites and Meals on Wheels Kitsap.
“A new Seahawks' themed Toyota Tundra would bring great joy, excitement and hope to our small community and the youth and families that rely on the Boys & Girls Club of Lewis County,” the individual who nominated the Boys and Girls Club wrote. “As we open additional sites throughout our community, the Tundra will help immensely with food deliveries, transporting of goods and equipment, and shuttling students. The Toyota Tundra would also be an incredible marketing tool that could help draw attention, and hopefully future financial support and resources, to an organization that exists to support our most vulnerable youth and families.”
Voting is open at https://bit.ly/2JCbTx1 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 7.
