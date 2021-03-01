The road that led to the creation of Home Carpet Warehouse, Inc. — now one of Southwest Washington’s largest in-stock flooring dealers — began when co-founder Jon Vigre took a vacation to Southern California to visit his aunt.
His aunt knew a flooring installer who was looking to hire, and who paid better than what Vigre was making in Lewis County at the time. So, at 21 years old, Vigre made the decision to move to California.
“And I wanted to learn sales, so he (the owner) said to me, ‘if you want to learn sales, you’ve got to come in on your own time on the weekends,’ and I did,” said Vigre, “and in a few years time, I was his top salesperson.”
Vigre worked at that shop for roughly six years before the business, suffering from the economic recession that followed the Gulf War, shut down.
That was when Vigre decided to move back to Lewis County where he opened Home Carpet Warehouse in 1994 alongside his brother, Wayne, who has since passed away.
The business quickly outgrew its 1,800 square-foot building on National Avenue, which is now a Staples, and moved to the 5,500 square-foot Sertoma Bingo Hall building in 1996, said Vigre. After another growth spurt in 2001, Home Carpet Warehouse moved to its permanent home in the 20,000 square-foot former-Hilltop Fitness Center on Kresky Avenue, where the business operates today.
That large square-footage has made it easier to operate in the COVID-era, said Vigre.
“It’s nice to have a large building so social distancing is easy,” he said.
Staffing was reduced to a skeleton crew in the early days of the pandemic, but all of the regular staff have since been hired back.
“We’ve been in recovery ever since we were OKed to go back to work,” Vigre said. “We adapted to it and we’re doing fine now.”
Home Carpet Warehouse offers customers a wide variety of flooring types to choose from, with over 150 full rolls of carpet and almost 100 full rolls of vinyl in-house, along with laminate, hardwood and ceramic tile floors.
Clients can choose to have installation completed by an in-house installer or choose from a list of contracted installers.
And Home Carpet Warehouse doesn’t limit itself to just flooring — they also offer kitchen and bathroom cabinets and countertops, and even have a designer who can help customers figure out the best options for their kitchen or bathroom based on the room’s layout.
Financing and free home estimates are also available.
More Information on Home Carpet Warehouse, Inc.
Location: 1793 NE Kresky Ave., Chehalis
Phone: 360-245-2264
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday
Website: www.homecarpet.net