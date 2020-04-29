Editor’s Note: The Chronicle is working to assist local businesses suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus spread and associated government orders to close or limit commerce. There will be a feature on a local business in each edition of The Chronicle and at chronline.com moving forward. To be considered, email reporter Eric Trent at etrent@chronline.com. Additionally, The Chronicle will continue to offer its coverage of the coronavirus and its effects across the community, state and nation free outside of our paywall at chronline.com.
Flood Valley Brewing Craft Taphouse owner Chris Rohr has seen his share of hurdles in the past eight years as a business owner. So when the novel coronavirus hit his business last month, it was nothing he knew he couldn’t overcome. It was just a new challenge.
“It’s been a struggle,” Rohr said. “But that’s been the name of the game for me since I started.”
Eight years ago his brother convinced him to start home brewing beer with him, found out he was good at it and was hooked. He started by opening a home brewing supply store in 2012 in Chehalis. Then in 2016, he lost his job as a mechanic and decided to transition from the home brewing supply store to a taphouse on Prindle Street in Chehalis.
“Moved into an industry I didn’t really know,” Rohr said. “Most people in this industry have some experience as a bartender or in the kitchen. I’m a mechanic who knows how to make beer.”
It wasn’t long before he learned the building would need $100,000 worth of sprinkler systems and a fire wall, which he couldn’t afford. So in December 2017, he opened at its current location at 289 NW. Chehalis Ave. All in all, he had to move his business three times in a five-year period.
“I’ve always overcome,” Rohr said. “The worse it gets, the harder I push.”
He’s had to push harder than ever these past five weeks when the coronavirus restrictions began to sweep across the state.
He’s been forced to lay off his entire staff because he had no savings, no money, nothing to fall back on. The only thing he could do was turn into a one-man show and cook, take orders, do mostly everything by himself other than a little help here and there. It’s all to keep the doors open so his employees can have their jobs to return to when the world goes back to normal sometime in the future. The only day he takes off is the one day his taphouse is closed, Mondays, so he can retain some of his sanity.
“I won’t let the doors close,” Rohr said. “I’m leaving this to keep a home for my crew. I have a great crew of people I’ve had for the past year. They’re my family. We’re not related by blood but I’d do anything I can to take care of them. They all know that. It just sucks I had to put them on furlough.”
The taphouse is more than just a bar, Rohr said. It’s become a home for a lot of people who want somewhere to go and feel welcome. He feels like that’s what he’s created at Flood Valley.
And he hopes to continue growing. His main goal is to make the transition from taphouse to brewery, meaning instead of selling mostly other people’s beer, like he does now, he hopes to sell mostly his own batches.
Currently he has one homemade beer he sells, called Cuban Connection, a lemon-lime beer made in partnership with Five Dons Brewery in Longview, where it is currently the No. 1 selling beer. It’s also a favorite at Flood Valley, but Rohr hopes to soon sell an entire selection of his own creations.
“I’m working toward that,” Rohr said. “I think there’s a lot of potential to live on the history of the area, because this was an area that was built on the hop industry.”
Currently he’s surviving on his willpower and fortitude alone.
“Half of it’s insanity,” Rohr said. “You’ve got to be a little crazy to be a business owner. I’ve got a goal and I really want to do something for this community. I see a bright future for this community that a lot of people, I don’t know if they see it the same way as I do, but being born and raised here, I always felt we could do more.”
He’s hopeful his brewery dream will come to fruition, however. One silver lining he’s seen during the coronavirus outbreak is a county-wide support of local businesses. He’s excited about what that means for the future.
“The community has realized a lot about supporting local,” Rohr said. “I’ve had people stop and say, ‘Why are we supporting all the big brands when I know the guy down the road and he’s struggling, starving and not being able to feed his family.’ I think that’s why during this time we can build up something that’s good.”
More Information on Flood Valley Brewing Craft Taphouse
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
Location: 289 NW. Chehalis Ave., Chehalis
Phone: 360-740-5670
Website: www.floodvalley.com
Top-selling items at Flood Valley Brewing Craft Taphouse
Italian Stallion burger: $12
Ahi tuna and fries: $15
Dirty Son of a Brisket: $12
Dirty Dog: $13
Peanut butter bacon burger: $13
