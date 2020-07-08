Since the opening of the first Dollar General location in the state in April of this year, the fast-growing retail giant has opened or is planning to open several locations throughout the state, including locations in Centralia, Napavine, and Oakville.
The Napavine and Oakville locations recently opened to the public and the Centralia location is estimated to open in mid-July.
Dollar General is a chain of retail stores that sells a variety of goods from shampoo to toys to food. All items do not cost a dollar, like the similarly named store Dollar Tree, but the company claims to have low and affordable prices. The company was established in 1939 and now has over 16,000 locations in 46 states, according to the Dollar General website.
According to past Chronicle reporting, some Oakville residents were initially hesitant to the idea of a Dollar General moving into town because they were concerned that the store would drive Harry’s Grocery, a locally owned store, out of business. The Dollar General location in Oakville opened in late June.
Oakville Mayor Angelo Cilluffo said that although citizens were hesitant, business at both Harry’s Grocery and Dollar General seems to be steady but the Dollar General hasn’t been open long enough to see the impact on the town.
“We need something to stimulate the economy around here. I’m pleased that (Dollar General) is here. It gives residents a little more variety,” said Cilluffo.
The Oakville Dollar General is located at 305 W Pine and it is 9,100 square feet with a 7,300 square foot sales floor.
The location in Napavine recently opened as well and when it was made known that the store was looking to open a location in town, Napavine Mayor Shawn O’Neill said that he is happy to see new businesses moving into the area.
“I think it will just keep money, that would otherwise go to Walmart in Chehalis, in Napavine. I think people are excited to see businesses come into Napavine and point money in the direction of our school and toward things like infrastructure and public safety,” said O’Neill earlier this year.
The Napavine Dollar General is located at 417 SW Birch Ave SW and is 9,000 square feet with a sales floor of about 7,200 square feet. The store employs 6 to 10 people.
The Dollar General location in Centralia, located at 416 W. Reynolds Avenue, is estimated to open on July 15 but Mary Kathryn Colbert with Dollar General Public Relations said that the timeline may change as final store preparations are completed.
“We’re very thankful when any economic development comes into the city,” said Centralia Community Development Director Emil Pierson when Dollar General made their interest in opening a location in Centralia known.
Dollar General moves into predominantly rural areas of the country and has reported annual gross revenue of more than $22 billion for each of the past three years, according to its 2019 report to investors and filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.
“Each Dollar General location is company-owned and operated, with no franchisees. We have a field management team that oversees store operations in all of our more than 16,500 store locations,” said Colbert.
