It was in the late ‘90s when Annette Rivers, who was working in electrolysis hair removal and permanent makeup, decided to start her own business. She wanted to offer a full-service salon, where clients could come in and get their hair and skincare needs met, teeth whitening, lash extensions and so forth.
“I like the idea of working as a community of technicians creating beauty for women, and sometimes men,” Rivers said.
The owner of the previous salon she was working at was leaving, so Rivers asked a couple of the women she was working with if they’d be interested in pulling together and opening one of their own. So the women opened Courtyard Salon & Spa in October 1997.
Now, 24 years later, the spa is still going strong. Rivers has individual booth renters, including four or five private rooms that she rents out, along with eight hair stations.
Hair specialists include Kacee Allegre, Kaitlyn White, Shiann Davidson and Brandi Driver. Tennessee Wordingham, Melissa Taylor and Mariah Johnson are all master estheticians. The group offers everything from hair styling, lash work, dermaplaning, microblading, facials and full-body waxing. Some of the girls also do hair and bridal makeup, either at the spa or on site for weddings.
Rivers is still an electrologist who specializes in permanent makeup and electrolysis. She’s trained to do areola work on women who’ve survived breast cancer. She tattoos areolas and the illusion of a nipple.
“It really is neat,” Rivers said. “I’ve done it in the past but I decided it was time to master it, so I did some private training in December on that. That’s the direction I’m going to head into.”
The spa was forced to temporarily close for a bit during the pandemic after being listed as non-essential, from March 17 until May 22. The day it reopened, the phones rang immediately and nonstop.
Many of the people calling were from neighboring counties, as Lewis County was one of the first to allow the reopening of salons. People were desperate for haircuts and services. And everything has been busy ever since at the spa.
“What I’ve learned through this is we really are essential,” River said. “Women and men need services to feel good, to look good and to treat themselves. It’s been a real honor to provide services. It’s really important.”
One of the most rewarding aspects of this business for Rivers is helping those in need. One client lost her eyebrows during a bout with cancer, which was one thing that never came back after her treatment. Rivers was able to microblade some beautiful eyebrows on her. The woman was so pleased she left a glowing Facebook review about the experience.
“It was really neat,” Rivers said. “To wake up and find that on my Facebook after she tagged me in it; it was an honor to help restore her back. The relationships are so important, the friendships you build, the connection you have with clients who come in.”
Now, Rivers is looking to expand the business, saying she’s always looking for new talent to join the team. The spa gets a lot of call-ins, especially lately, and it can’t always meet the needs of every client. Rivers is looking for someone who’s skilled in doing hair styling and color specialists.
“If anyone has talent and would like to come in and let us know what they have, we have room for more,” Rivers said. “We have a big house.”
Courtyard Salon & Spa is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and by appointment on Sunday. To make an appointment, call the spa at 360-623-1940.
More Information on Courtyard Salon & Spa
Owner: Annette Rivers
Location: 1537 Kresky Ave., Centralia
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and by appointment on Sunday
Phone: 360-623-1940
Website: courtyardsalonandspa.com
