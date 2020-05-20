Editor’s Note: The Chronicle is working to assist local businesses suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus spread and associated government orders to close or limit commerce. There will be a feature on a local business in each edition of The Chronicle and at chronline.com moving forward. To be considered, email reporter Eric Trent at etrent@chronline.com. Additionally, The Chronicle will continue to offer its coverage of the coronavirus and its effects across the community, state and nation free outside of our paywall at chronline.com.
Coffee Creek Community and Gardens usually spends each summer as a vendor at various farmers markets around southwest Washington. This summer, the farm located a mile and a half north of downtown Centralia is instead focusing on opening its new farmstand in June.
Owner Mokey Skinner, the former president of the Chehalis Community Farmers Market, plans to keep all her efforts on the farm this summer, holding regular hours every week where people can come buy produce, plants, meat, eggs and pick up their Community-Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes.
“I think people appreciate being able to come to the farm and see where their food is being grown and connect with the people who are growing their food,” Skinner said.
Skinner opened her farm that borders Coffee Creek on West Carson Street back in 2009 because of her interest in a land-based lifestyle. Her now 13-year-old son was 2 years old at the time and she wanted him growing up eating healthy food.
“I figured if I’m going to grow a human I should probably grow some food,” Skinner said.
It originally was a 5.69-acre farm until this fall when Skinner had the opportunity to purchase an additional five-acre adjacent parcel. Nearly doubling her previous size has allowed Skinner to expand her animal operations into the new space. She currently has chickens, turkeys, pigs, lambs, ducks and rabbits. The farm had sold a couple pigs, lambs and broiler chickens in the past, but now it will be able to sell a few more of each with the extra land.
“We really are dedicated to pasturing our animals,” Skinner said. “Making sure they always have fresh grass and organic non-GMO feed. Just a good life for a critter.”
Broiler chickens go for $5.25 a pound but customers can pay $22 per chicken if they prepay before the end of May. Half and whole pork, lambs and goats will also be available in November. Turkeys are processed the week before Thanksgiving so they are fresh and never frozen. It’s a $30 deposit to reserve a turkey and they sell for $6.50 per pound. Skinner only has about 30 for sale each year and they always sell out.
“They are really delicious,” Skinner said. “It’s become one of my favorite kinds of poultry because it’s so much more flavorful than I remember about turkey growing up.”
The farm also offers a 17-week CSA membership that starts in mid-June. It’s a weekly box of various produce items and customers can purchase either a basic package for $425 ($25 per week), or a bonus size for $680 (40 per week).
Anyone wanting to join the CSA should contact Skinner quickly as there are only a few shares still available for this season. The farm can be reached at 360-807-4949. Skinner’s cell is 360-623-2103. Her email is coffeeCreekCommunity@gmail.com.
The produce varies throughout the season, starting with snap peas, radishes, lettuce and kale. Later it will include broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, basil, garlic, potatoes, winter and summer squash, among others.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Skinner said. “We try to have a good selection of vegetables so it’s a good way for a person, couple or family to introduce new veggies into their lives, or incorporate more vegetables into their diet. It’s enough of each to make a meal or two out of.”
CSA members can pick up their weekly shares on the farm, which has a walk-in cooler where people can pick it up at their convenience.
Skinner also puts out a newsletter once or twice a month with pictures and updates on the farm, along with recipes and ideas for using the vegetables. Anyone interested can sign up for the newsletter or CSA membership at the email listed above. Updates can be found on the farm’s website at coffeecreekcommunitygardens.com. Or on Facebook at facebook.com/coffeecreekcommunity, and Instagram at instagram.com/coffeecreekcommunityandgardens.
Skinner is looking forward to the grand opening of her new farmstand. People who have visited the farm for plants and produce recently have said they appreciated just getting outside and having a meaningful interaction with the purchase of their food, rather than taking a stressful trip to the grocery store, Skinner said.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity for people to get out of their houses for a little bit,” Skinner said. “We’ve all been quarantined lately.”
