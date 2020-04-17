Despite the COVID-19 disruption, the Chehalis Harbor Freight location is on track to have its soft opening on June 16 and grand opening on July 4.
The Harbor Freight store will be located in the Twin City Town Center at 1349 NW Louisiana Avenue in Chehalis and it is about 1,600 square feet. The store is expected to create about 35 jobs within the community. Those interested in applying can visit harborfreightjobs.com.
“Harbor Freight aims to benefit every community we are fortunate to be a part of, especially during this crisis, when we are remaining open as an essential business so that even during the pandemic, repairs can be made, equipment serviced and vehicles maintained. Community is a core value for us,” said Craig Hoffman, director of corporate communications and content.
“Harbor Freight recently donated its entire stock of PPE — personal protective equipment — to over 1,000 hospitals with 24-hour ERs in the communities we are located across the country, to help protect the medical professionals who are on the front lines of treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Harbor Freight is considered an essential business, which has allowed them to continue with the store opening without many issues, said Hoffman.
There is a Home Depot location in the same general area as the soon-to-open Harbor Freight but Hoffman said that the store carries similar products is not a concern for business.
“We have no concerns about a Home Depot or any other similar ‘big box’ store being located near us. For more than 40 years, our customers have come to Harbor Freight for quality tools at ridiculously low prices, and now, more than ever with the financial climate so strained, we know people appreciate value,” said Hoffman. “Our square footage is smaller than these other stores which makes the shopping experience easier to navigate and more time-efficient.”
Hoffman said that nobody can predict the situation in mid-June regarding the COVID-19 outbreak but Harbor Freight will continue to put the health and safety of customers and associates first.
