Editor’s Note: The Chronicle is working to assist local businesses suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus spread and associated government orders to close or limit commerce. There will be a feature on a local business in each edition of The Chronicle and at chronline.com moving forward. To be considered, email reporter Eric Trent at etrent@chronline.com. Additionally, The Chronicle will continue to offer its coverage of the coronavirus and its effects across the community, state and nation free outside of our paywall at chronline.com.
Judy McCann never imagined something like this would happen. As the novel coronavirus spread across the globe and nation, businesses took a major hit with in-house dining restrictions. It left many, including McCann and her namesake restaurant, Judy’s Country Kitchen in Centralia, scrambling.
McCann was a waitress for six years at what used to be RJ’s diner at 3210 Galvin Rd., before asking the owner if they were interested in selling. Turns out, they were. So in 2006, McCann changed the name to Judy’s Country Kitchen and opened for business under the new name.
“I always wanted to have a little restaurant and here I am,” McCann said.
Judy’s Country Kitchen grew to become a local favorite, known for its down-home country-style breakfast and lunches with gargantuan servings. It currently boasts a 4.7 rating across over 1,200 Google reviews. It has a 4.8 rating with over 200 Facebook reviews and a 4.5 rating on over 280 Yelp reviews.
But even the popularity couldn’t shield the restaurant from the novel coronavirus. Judy’s Country Kitchen lost roughly 75 percent of its regular revenue these past six weeks and left McCann searching for a way to stay in business.
“Everything was just going great and I was telling everybody, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so blessed,’” McCann said. “Then the next day it happened. The sky started falling.”
She didn’t let it get her down. Instead, she began searching for solutions.
McCann applied for a business payroll loan through the federal government, which helps small businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Through the Payroll Protection Program, the business loans will be forgiven entirely if a company follows its guidelines. And at least 75 percent of the loan has to be spent on payroll for the loan to be forgiven.
Before the loan, Judy’s Country Kitchen was making just enough to keep the doors open but was operating with a reduced staff with McCann and one employee up front and a cook in the back. Now she’s added a few more employees to the daily staff.
McCann received the loan about two weeks ago and has been working all her employees a couple days a week to give them some hours and get them out of their houses.
“That’s been working really well, so far, and all my employees have just been 100 percent supportive of everything,” McCann said. “They’re very helpful. They’ve offered to work out in the yard to clean it up and in the parking lot. I’ve got a pretty cool staff. It’s been good. It’s a family here.”
Now with the payroll squared away for the time being, the biggest challenge has been figuring out how to operate solely as a takeout restaurant, which items to keep on the menu and which to leave off. She’s mainly been working on fine-tuning that takeout menu and trying to keep her employees as busy as much as possible.
“It’s been a big change, but I think we’ve got it together pretty good now,” McCann said.
When the in-house dining restrictions first took effect, McCann was forced to throw most of her produce out as the restaurant took a sharp decline in customers. She cut the menu down to accommodate that and just in the last couple weeks has started to add more items back. Now Judy’s Country Kitchen has most of its regular menu items available.
On weekends, the country fried steak and eggs is a top-seller. The 5-ounce portion goes for $12.99 and the 11-ounce size runs at $14.99. Other popular dishes include the breakfast burrito ($11.49), classic omelettes, that range from $9.99 to $10.99, and the Wilbur burger ($11.99)
“We’re known for our large portions,” McCann said. “And you don’t go away hungry.”
The days and hours of business were also cut six weeks ago but have since been brought back to being open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most of the to-go orders are brought out curbside as customers aren’t wanting to come into the restaurant to pick up their food, McCann said. Judy’s Country Kitchen does not currently offer delivery service but McCann has been looking into signing up for DoorDash, an online delivery food service that takes a portion of a restaurant’s daily earnings in exchange for delivery of food. It’s a service some Lewis County restaurants are currently using.
McCann said she and her employees miss their customers more than anything. It’s become quiet in the dining room and they are looking forward to having everyone back to fill the space. In the meantime, McCann is assured she can keep her doors open until the dining restrictions are removed.
"I’m very confident in that,” McCann said. “Knock on wood. … I have a positive attitude toward things and we’re going to come out stronger because of it.”
More Information on Judy’s Country Kitchen
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily
Location: 3210 Galvin Rd., Centralia
Phone: 360-736-3592
Website: www.judys-countrykitchen.com
Top-selling items at Judy’s Country Kitchen
Country fried steak: $14.99
Breakfast burrito: $11.49
Classic omelettes: $9.99/$10.99
Wilbur burger: $11.99
Judy’s Favorite: $12.99
