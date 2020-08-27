Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been involved in a crash that claimed the life of a 42-year-old Chehalis woman on state Route 6 west of Chehalis on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Erin E. McLeod was traveling east in a 2006 Mini Cooper when a westbound 2006 BMW driven by Reece W. Giddings, 21, of Chehalis crossed the centerline at mile marker 50 and collided with McLeod’s vehicle head-on.
McLeod was pronounced dead at the scene.
Giddings was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
The cause is under investigation, but the state patrol indicated in a press memo that drugs or alcohol were a factor.
