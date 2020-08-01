Drivers should expect delays next week on U.S. Highway 12 near White Pass, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Work crews are scheduled to install a temporary traffic light at milepost 154, three miles east of the White Pass summit, according to a news release from the department.
The light is intended to direct one-way traffic during an ongoing project to improve drainage. WSDOT said that project is scheduled to wrap up this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.