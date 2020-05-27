Wedding Announcement: Makayla Gordon and Alex Palermo

High school sweethearts Makayla Gordon and Alex Palermo were married at noon on May 24 — their five-year anniversary — in Vancouver. While their original ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, the couple chose to elope in a small ceremony with close family.
The reception was held in Toledo. The bride’s parents are Nels and Kathleen Gordon of Toledo, and the groom’s parents are Jeff and Tracy Palermo, also of Toledo.
The bride and groom both graduated from Toledo High School in 2016. Makayla Palermo also graduated from Centralia College in 2016 and is an administrative assistant in Hillsboro, Oregon. Alex Palermo is a plumbing apprentice in Portland, Oregon. The couple will make their home in Hillsboro, Oregon and planned to take a honeymoon in the Bahamas.
