Seniors
3.75 – 4.00
Ryan Bloomstrom, Emma Boggs, Jonathan Cisneros Villalba, Emma Cline, Riley Frye, Chloe Nyberg, Keylin Plancarte, Stacie Spahr, Ashley White
3.20 – 3.74
Haley Anderson, Katherine Demery, Charles Glass, Davin Kinsman, Gracie Madill, Nicholas Marty, Hunter Smith, Jesse Towns, Calvin Wallace, Megan Wallace
3.0 – 3.19
Jacob Marley, Maryssa Peters, Rylie Pliler, Trey Rego
Juniors
3.75 – 4.00
Macy Ball, Dylan Blosl, Yulisa Cabrera, Hailey Dickinson, Rose Dillon, Justin Filla, Briza Gallegos, Wesley Horrace, Kaiden Koch, Taylor Langhaim, Wyatt Nef, Leith Sarkinen, Marina Smith, Damion Soto, Emmarae Troxell, Aidan Umbriaco, Jazalynn Zarate
3.20 – 3.74
Marissa Ball, Greenlee Clark, Heather Fenison, Conor Gilreath, Jedd Halberg, Ethan McAleny, Carson Olmstead, Vanesa Rodriguez, Haliegh Schamel, Carter Sorensen, Marty Tanninen, Markelly Wallace, Brynn Williams
3.0 – 3.19
Destiny Gifford, Damon Livers, Averie Robins
Sophomores
3.75 – 4.00
Shyann Barratt, Candace Clark, Jacob Cournyer, Kyle Debo, Jessica Dickinson, Paige Hill Karely Plancarte
3.20 – 3.74
Reyna Beaver, Aleena Bloomstrom, Yarely Cabera, Teresa Cothren, Geoffrey Glass, Daria Okul, John Rose, Kai Sarkinen
3.0 – 3.19
Ty Abernathy, Conner Olmstead, Asya Perrie, Samuel Rinker, Dezarai Schlecht
Freshmen
3.75 – 4.00
Brynn Davis, Alyssa Edminster, Lyndzie Filla, Shaylie Flanery, Matthew Hackett, Karley Harris, Mialeigh Jurica, Quyn Norberg
3.20 – 3.74
Ethan Brooks, Ethen Carver, Dalton Janisch, Annalise Nyberg, Wyatt Peek, Billie Randall, Caiden Schultz, Estelle Wood
3.0 – 3.19
Rosa Luna-Sanchez, Hunter Lyvere, Cali Sharlow
