Richard and Betty (Walter) Duncan are celebrating 70 years of marriage.
A small gathering of immediate family is planned for the couple, who were married in Centralia on Feb. 7, 1951, and now reside in Ridgefield.
Richard was a logger and minister before retirement and Betty was a homemaker, housekeeper and school cafeteria worker.
The Duncans enjoy gardening, camping and fishing.
Their children and in-laws are Steven Duncan, Ridgefield, Douglas and Susan Duncan, Vancouver, and Paul and Mary Duncan, Ridgefield.
They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.