Richard and Betty (Walter) Duncan are celebrating 70 years of marriage. 

A small gathering of immediate family is planned for the couple, who were married in Centralia on Feb. 7, 1951, and now reside in Ridgefield. 

Richard was a logger and minister before retirement and Betty was a homemaker, housekeeper and school cafeteria worker. 

The Duncans enjoy gardening, camping and fishing. 

Their children and in-laws are Steven Duncan, Ridgefield, Douglas and Susan Duncan, Vancouver, and Paul and Mary Duncan, Ridgefield.

They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. 