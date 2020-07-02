Donald Ray Dees and Barbara B. Dees (French), of Onalaska, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June, 29.
The couple were married in 1950 in Renton. Donald Dees was a sheet metal worker and Barbara Dees was a credit union teller. Both are now retired. Their hobbies include quilting and woodwork.
Their children are Rodrick E. Dees (Marcia) of Converse, Texas; and Linda D. Guarnere (Paul) of Enumclaw. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
