Mandi M. Lange and Bailey Robertson announce their upcoming marriage scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at Cowlitz River Ranch in Onalaska. The wedding will be officiated by ordained minister Dana Gates.
The couple noted that planning a wedding during COVID-19 restrictions was difficult, but that they are grateful to celebrate with their close family and friends.
Maid of honor is Lacee Robertson of Chehalis. Bridesmaids are Kelsey Mitts, of Maple Valley; Jessica Burd, of Lacey; Chelsea Oster, of Napavine; Kaylee Barada of Napavine and Tori Lange, of Chehalis. Flower girls are Tessa and Hailee, the ring bearer is Brody Robertson and junior flower girl is Paislee Robertson.
Best man is C.J. Dunnagan of Adna and groomsmen are Byron Perez, Napavine; Kody Robertson, Napavine; Dakota Deal, Rochester, Wyatt Anderson, Elma and Hunter Price, Chehalis.
The bride’s parents are Bernie and Tammy Price of Elma and the groom’s parents are Edward and Kristine Robertson of Chehalis.
The bride graduated from Pe Ell High School and got a flight attendant certificate at the International Air and Hospitality Academy. She is a financial service representative at Security State Bank.
The groom graduated from Napavine High School and got his welding certificate at Centralia College.
