The following is the principal’s and honor’s list for Winlock Middle School for first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Eighth Grade
Principal’s List
3.5 to 3.99
Taylor Bonds, Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Kyndra Forler, Elizabeth Gustafson, Leon Mateo, Almir Ramirez-Montes, Lincoln Ruiz, Evan Sanchez, Nevaeh Smith, Uhri Christian
Honors List
3.00 to 3.49
Selena Galarza Perez, Joseph Lockwood, Mayson Miller, Alexis Shepardson, Alexa Spalding, Todd Windham.
Seventh Grade
Principal’s List
4.00
Jamel Ghazali, Storm Keene
3.50 to 3.99
Landen Ayres, Wyatt Bellikka, Adiel Cisneros, Cali Geehan, Hailey Goodrich, Esperanza Gullickson, Jocelyne Gutierrrez Villanueva, Trent Poirrier, Herbert Reddick, Landon Russell, Hailey Schwarz, Oscar Silvestre, Bella Thomas-Wilfong, Shane Wantaja
Honors List
3.00 to 3.49
Pattijo Bouge, Jonathan Gonzalez Navarro, Jesus Lamas Vera, Kyrin Meehan, Abigail Norwood.
Sixth Grade
Principal’s List
4.00
Mason Ruiz, Jacob Trodahl
3.50 to 3.99
Leonel Cardenas Hernandez, Jackson Emmett, Angela Garcia-Cruz, Oliver Lindsey, Emilio Martinez Ziese Wilkins, Romario Mejia, Kenya Smith.
Honors List
3.00 to 3.49
Ellexia Butterworth, Felipe Garcia Torres, Friedrich Patching, Claire Pinkerton, Ann Reddick, Lillian Wisner, Topher Ybarra.
