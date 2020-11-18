The following is the principal’s and honor’s list for Winlock Middle School for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Seniors
Principal’s List
4.00
Landon Tiemens, Camie Valentine, Elizabeth Wolfe.
3.50 to 3.99
Jayme Arthur-Thomas, Edgar Barragan Chavez, Alicia Clevenger, Joshua Cureton, Faith Deans, Michael Heikkila, Karlie Jones, Dorian King, Alexis Quezada, Heriberto Regino, Luis Sanchez, Alijha Sander, Matthew Thornley, William Velazco, Joseph Welch, Kiah Winter.
Honors List
3.00 to 3.49
Logan Bennett, Calysta Bonnewell, Alicia Del Peso, Kaitlynn Mitchell, Abraham Mohsin, Yoreli Ramirez Montes, Abigale Stephens, Austin Trodahl, Javin Turner.
Juniors
Principal’s List
4.00
Josmely Cruz Ramirez, Rozalyn Lamphier, Tallen Lofberg, Collin Regalado & Taylor Tait
3.50 to 3.99
Alexa Barragan Chavez, Maia Chaney, Addison Hall, Trinity Landis, Nolan Swofford, Mistica Valencia, Madison Vigre, Reilyn Yarbrough.
Honors List
3.00 to 3.49
Marissa Boylan, Kay-Lee Butterton, Cheyenne Campos-Castaneda, Jacob Cory, Maggie Maddox, Mekhi Morlin, Neal Patching, Caleb Richendollar, Reese Roberts.
Sophomores
Principal’s List
3.50 to 3.99
Alyssa Allbritton, Xavier Barragan, Bradley Bellikka, Jay Crow, DJ Harrell, Madisen Keatley, Natasha Patton, Kiya Peppers, Aaron Sanchez.
Honors List
3.00 to 3.49
Kyle Akin, Devon Carson, Noel Contreras Barron, Adriane Cram, Miriam Mohsin, Charlyn Sammy, Payton Sickles, Keith Tippery, Jocelyn Velazco.
Freshmen
Principal’s List
4.00
Charlee Connelly
3.50 to 3.99
Sara Beaber, Donnie Butterton, Enrique Castaneda-Hauge, Grace Cotton, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Sara Gabbert, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Abby Hallstrom, Kindyl Kelly, Emily Leikute, Raegan Lester, Rosie Meade, Noor Mohsin, Jolette Nunez-Navarro, Yaretsi Silvestre, Kylee Smith, Lakoda South.
Honors List
3.00 to 3.49
Kylie Bellikka, Julian Camps, Julian Franke, Jenifer Galarza, Brianna Ochoa, Madison Pelagio, Pablo Regino, Madison Rohman, Romi Smith, Jack Tiemens, Chase Trodahl
