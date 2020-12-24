Napavine High School grad Reinold Leonard Krause is celebrating his 100th trip around the sun Monday, Dec. 28. While Krause’s family will be celebrating with an intimate gathering, drivers near Highway 603 and St. Michelle Avenue (cross street Rosa Court) are encouraged to honk their horns to join the birthday celebration as they pass by the house decked out in balloons and a banner.
“Reinold is a veteran of WWII and is really looking forward to his birthday this year!” wrote Christie Krause.
Reinold Krause was born in Alberta, Canada, and attended first grade through high school in Southwest Washington. The veteran was a carpenter for 50 years, was self-employed in home improvement, and served for 17 years as a Navy Seabee in the United States Naval Construction Battalion. At almost 100 years old, he still does his own yard work, and enjoys bowling, watching golf, and catching Seahawks games.
His wife, Bettye Stonex Krause, passed away in 2009.
His children and their spouses include Cindy Rowe in Thurston County, Leonard Krause in Lewis County, and Christie Krause, who lives in California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.