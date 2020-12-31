Sarah Joy Larson and Michael John Dobbs, of Winlock, are announcing their engagement, with a wedding scheduled for March 5, 2022.
Larson is a 1999 Toledo High School graduate and a 1998 Centralia Beauty College graduate. She is currently a sophomore at Southern New Hampshire University.
Her parents are Sandra Church of Toledo (deceased) and Scott Larson, of Mountain Home, Idaho.
Dobbs graduated from Carson High School in California in 1986 and served eight years in the U.S. Army. He is retired. His parents are Kenneth (deceased) and Elvena Dobbs, of Carson, California.
