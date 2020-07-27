• Christin May Joner and Corbin Mitchell Joner, Winlock, a girl, Carter Shae Joner, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, born July 13, 2020 at Capital Medical Center in Olympia.
• Tiffany Renae Russell and Merrill Steven Russell, Chehalis, a girl, Ainsley Lynn Russell, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, born July 13, 2020 at Capital Medical Center in Olympia.
