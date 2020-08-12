• Sara Ann Johnson and Owen Benjamin Johnson, Raymond, a girl, Zazie Jade Johnson, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, born Aug. 8, 2020 at Capital Medical Center.
• Shayla Marie Smith and Devin Tyler Pavone, Centralia, a girl, Bristol Reign Pavone, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, born Aug. 7, 2020 at Capital Medical Center in Olympia.
