Brian and Sheryl Mencke, of Winlock, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 17, 2020. They were married in 1970 in Portuguese Bend, Los Angeles, California.
The couple work at Cascade Aqua Farms and are involved with Corvette clubs, spending time with family and traveling.
Their children are Brad and Holly Mencke of Chehalis, Shannon and Stephanie Mencke of Chehalis. Their grandchildren are Madison, Makayla, Emma, Austin and Deacon Mencke.
