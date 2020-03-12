On Thursday, The Chronicle published its "20 Under 40" special section to recognize some of our area's top young professionals.
The section was produced through a partnership with Young Professionals of Lewis County.
We'll highlight each of our honorees with personal profiles beginning today.
Pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Chronicle for the full special section.
Name: Luke Kilgore
Age: 24
Town of Residence: Chehalis
Employer: Title Guaranty Company, Chehalis
Title: Sales & Marketing Representative
Community involvement: President of the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, Senior mentor and culminating project judge at W.F. West High School.
FAMILY: Father, James Kilgore; Stepmother, Deborah Neuert; Sister, Jaelynn Viall; Brother, Joseph Shay; Sister-in-law, Monica Shay.
What do you appreciate most about our community?
It’s so easy to get involved. Lewis County is warm and welcoming to those who want to participate. We’ve got an abundance of worthy non-profit organizations with a community chock full of those who are very generous with both their time and money. Our community pride knows no bounds.
Who is your mentor and what is one lesson you have learned from that person?
My father, James Kilgore. “Always be true to yourself because at the end of the day you’re the one who has to live with him.”
Tell us one hobby or fact that people would find interesting about you.
I have been broadcasting college and high school sports for 5 years. I will be attending Washington State University in the fall to pursue my dream of being an NBA broadcaster.
Describe a defining moment in your career.
Being named 2019 Affiliate of the Year by the Lewis County Chapter of REALTORS®.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.