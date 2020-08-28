The unexpected kindness of strangers is powerful and has shown up in full force in Chehalis over the past week as hundreds of letters from all over the country have been delivered to the Chehalis Post Office — all addressed to Jimmy Armfield.
It started with a Facebook post calling for some friends to send Armfield a birthday card. That post now has over 6,000 likes and has been shared almost 9,000 times, reaching people from all over the country and world. Susan Gonzales, who created the Facebook post, and her husband Gene have known Armfield, who is 72 years old and living with developmental disabilities, for over a decade.
“I thought maybe he’d get 10 or 20 cards — not hundreds — and cookies and shirts and presents. It’s so amazing,” said Gonzales. “It’s just the magic of Jimmy. It really is.”
This past Friday, Gonzales went into the post office to see Armfield sitting on the stairs by the P.O. boxes waiting for his mail two hours before it’s usually delivered. She asked Roben McAllister, a post office employee, if Armfield ever receives mail.
“Rarely but he comes in three times a day,” McAllister said.
That’s when Gonzales decided to post about Armfield on Facebook hoping that a few of her Facebook friends would take the time to send him something. The overwhelming kindness from strangers all over the country was unexpected, she said, and Armfield is ecstatic.
In five days, Armfield has received at least 600 letters with kind handwritten messages inside, wishing Armfield a happy birthday and letting him know that someone is thinking of him. Some cards include gift cards to McDonald’s or Starbucks, drawings or even a little cash.
“I posted on Facebook on Friday morning and he was already getting a ton of mail on Saturday morning,” said Susan Gonzales.
Armfield is also receiving multiple packages each day sent from all over the country. Texas, Maine, New Hampshire, California, Kansas, Utah, New Jersey were just a few of the states written on some of the return labels. Armfield can’t keep up and has many letters and packages still to open.
“I think it’s very nice — with everything going on I think everybody decided to do something good, which is really great,” said McAllister at the post office on Thursday afternoon.
McAllister has worked at the Chehalis Post Office for four years and said she’s never seen so much mail come for a single person.
Armfield lives in Chehalis and works in a program for the developmentally disabled called Lewis County Work Opportunities where he tackles odd jobs around the community. He enjoys singing karaoke and at church. He also enjoys being a part of the Lewis County Special Olympics.
“His sister lives in Seattle and she chose for him to live in Chehalis because the whole community loves him and he goes into places and everyone knows him. It’s very safe for him compared to Seattle,” said Susan Gonzales.
Shawn Frazier, a post office employee, said that each day he hands Armfield a tray of letters and a bag full of packages. Armfield is joyful, smiling and repeating “oh my gosh” as he holds the colorful stacks of envelopes addressed to him.
Gene Gonzales said they first got to know Armfield when he would come into their consignment shop in downtown Chehalis and play video games.
“He’s pretty hilarious. He’s more alert than most people would think and he likes to joke around and be a prankster,” said Gene Gonzales. ”He is the jokester. I think his mood is definitely better since he’s been getting all of this mail.”
Now, Armfield sits on the same stairs in the post office but instead of waiting for the mail, he gets to open letters and packages with a smile on his face.
To add to Armfield’s growing pile of mail from across the U.S. — a letter can be sent to James Armfield at PO Box 493 Chehalis, WA 98532. Follow along with Armfield’s story at www.facebook.com/Jimmygetsmail.
