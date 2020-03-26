With the community still reeling following the death of Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer Tuesday, the state patrol has announced ways for people to donate to his wife, Sandra Schaffer.
Donations to the Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation can be made at any Chase Bank location.”‘Trooper Schaffer Family” should be marked on the deposit.
“100 percent of all donations will go to Mrs. Schaffer,” the state patrol wrote on Twitter.
Checks can also be submitted by mail to the Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation at
P.O. Box 7544, Olympia, WA, 98507. Again, note “Schaffer Family Donation” on the check.
To donate online, visit https://www.wspmf.org/donations.
Residents who want to use their own bank can log in through a mobile app and make a donation using Zelle. Donations can be sent to our Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation number, 360-597-4411, or email, wspmemorialfoundation@gmail.com. There are no fees for using Zelle.
Anyone with questions can contact Megan King at wspmemorialfoundation@gmail.com.
Trooper Will Finn said that cards, flowers and other items can be dropped off at the WSP station at 850 NW Louisiana Ave. in Chehalis.
“THANK YOU! The love & support we are receiving from across the country is overwhelming,” Finn wrote on Twitter.
“Details coming on future plans,” he wrote.
Schaffer, 28, died Tuesday in the line of duty while attempting to deploy spike strips to stop a fleeing motorist in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Chehalis.
UPDATED: Trooper Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Chehalis; Identified as Adna Graduate, Son of Chehalis Police Chief
The suspect in the chase purposefully drove into Schaffer, according to the Washington State Patrol.
William D. Thompson, 39, of Olympia, was being held in the Lewis County Jail Thursday with bail set at $5 million. He’s expected to face multiple felony charges after being arrested following a standoff after he struck Schaffer and later crashed.
According to a biography provided by Washington state Patrol, Schaffer was born on Jan. 30, 1992, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
He graduated from Adna High School in Adna and later received a degree in criminal justice from Centralia College.
Schaffer began working for the Washington State Patrol on Nov. 12, 2013, as a trooper cadet assigned to the Property Management Division. On Jan. 13, 2014, Schaffer started his training with the 27th Arming Class. On Feb. 14, 2014, he continued his training with the 103rd Trooper Basic Training Class and was commissioned on Sept. 16, 2014, assigned to Morton. On Sept. 1, 2016, he was assigned as a certified drug recognition expert. He completed K9 training and was a certified K9 handler to his partner “Frankie” on Nov. 10, 2018. On Dec.13, 2018, Schaffer transferred to Chehalis.
Schaffer is the 30th member of the Washington State Patrol to die in the line of duty in the agency’s 99 years of service. He’s the first to die in the line of duty in Lewis County.
Learn more on the fallen troopers here: https://www.wsp.wa.gov/about-us/fallen-officers/.
