WINLOCK — Winlock’s three-sport athlete Nathan Suhrbier is taking his defensive end skills to the Division-III Pacific Lutheran University football team after signing with the Lutes in May.
Suhrbier, who earned nine varsity letters across football, basketball and baseball for the Cardinals, never imagined he would actually be playing football at the college level one day.
“I was hoping I’d be good enough, but I actually didn’t think I would be good enough to play college football,” Suhrbier said. “But I improved over the years.”
Although he was named a first-team all-2B Central League offensive lineman, Suhrbier has improved the most on the defensive side of the ball over the years, namely at defensive end. He helped the Cardinals finish 6-4 on the season with an appearance in the district playoffs.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Suhrbier was a defensive line honorable-mention selection, which includes not only defensive ends but also defensive tackles, in a stacked 2B Central League, the top 2B league in the state that includes the 2019 state champion Onalaska.
“I felt like my defense was better than offense and I enjoy defense a lot more,” Suhrbier said.
It showed. Suhrbier wreaked havoc on opposing offenses, finishing the season with 98 tackles, including 61 solo, along with 24 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 10 games.
His path in football began in fourth grade, but it wasn’t until the following year when it began growing on him. He started as a nose guard on defense because he weighed too much for the weight restrictions for defensive end. He finally took over at defensive end during junior high and became a varsity starter his freshman year on both the offensive and defensive line for the Cardinals.
“I was thrown in the mix, so I had to learn on the go,”Surhbier said. “It was a trial by fire.”
He also started on the offensive line, something that came easy to him. He found blocking a defender to be much simpler than trying to get past a blocker. It wasn’t until his junior year, however, when he finally had a breakout season. Before, he wasn’t strong or fast enough to disrupt offenses on a consistent basis. A tall, lanky kid, the only time he visited the weight room his freshman and sophomore years were during P.E.
Suhrbier started hitting the weight room consistently the summers leading into his junior and senior years. He also began diagnosing plays quicker than ever and was able to snuff out offensive schemes. He also became a surefire tackler after honing his form.
“I could really tell the difference in playing the game, being faster and being able to push guys that were bigger than me around,” Suhrbier said.
That newfound success allowed him to be named team captain as both a junior and senior. It was a natural transition for Suhrbier, who is the ASB president and involved in numerous school clubs, such as the knowledge bowl.
“I try to be a leader both on and off the field,” Surhbier said.
He also excelled in basketball and baseball for the Cardinals. A Swiss Army knife, Suhrbier could play just about any position in baseball, and did. He tossed a five-inning mercy-rule no-hitter against Oakville last spring. He was so focused that he didn’t even realize he had thrown a no-hitter until his coaches told him after the game. They didn’t want to jinx him. This season ended before it began due to the coronavirus halting all sports this spring.
“I really wish we had gotten the chance to show our stuff in the league again,” Suhrbier said. “This year was supposed to be the year we could compete with the teams in our league. I’m disappointed we weren’t able to do it.”
Suhrbier first entered PLU’s radar after he filled out recruitment paperwork on the football team’s website. The team reached out to him and asked if they could talk to him in person. Pacific Lutheran’s defensive and recruiting coordinator visited Suhrbier at Winlock High School, explaining the process and that PLU was looking to build a team that could compete. The Lutes have struggled in past years and were looking to turn the program around.
“I really liked that story because Winlock hasn’t been doing so good in past years and I really wanted to rebuild the image of Winlock football. I was glad I was able to have a winning season this year with my team and show Winlock isn’t a losing team that everyone thinks they are.”
Suhrbier was on the fence about signing with PLU, however, because he was trying to get a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship. PLU isn’t able to offer Suhrbier a football scholarship, and being a private university the tuition costs are expensive. When he finally got word that he was accepted for the ROTC scholarship, which would give him free room and board, he immediately committed to PLU. He will also be a part of the ROTC program at the university.
“I was really excited for that,” Suhrbier said.
The Lutes are coming off a 2-7 overall, 1-6 league record season where they finished seventh in the eight-team Northwest Conference during the 2019-20 season. Suhrbier is part of a 38-freshman recruiting class and plans to major in criminal justice. The campus is a little over an hour drive from Winlock and his parents.
“I won’t be too far from home but far enough to not have my parents visit me every weekend,” Surhbier said.
