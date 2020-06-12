Taya McCallum’s college basketball career was nearly derailed before it ever began.
McCallum, a senior at W.F. West, who committed to play women’s basketball for Division-III Pacific University on May 5, overcame multiple hurdles to earn a scholarship at the next level.
McCallum tore her ACL at the end of her sophomore year during AAU ball the summer of 2018. It was just months after the Bearcats had captured the 2A state title, and McCallum saw her hopes of helping the team work toward a repeat vanish. It was an injury that would sideline her for her entire junior year.
“It was definitely a journey,” McCallum said. “It’s a hard injury. It was a lot of perseverance through that.”
Not only that, but her dream of playing in college was quickly evaporating, as well.
Junior year is when most high school players begin to be recruited by college programs. College coaches can start contacting high school basketball players through emails and text messages beginning Sept. 1 of their junior year. McCallum wasn’t cleared to play until May 2019, two months after her junior season of basketball had ended. So she missed out on having crucial tape highlights to send to recruiters and coaches, and having them see her play in person.
First-year Bearcats head coach Kyle Karnoski was instrumental in helping McCallum counter that missed opportunity and contact college coaches, vouching that she was more than capable of playing at the next level. She just needed someone to take a chance on her.
The thought of reinjuring herself was certainly in the back of her mind heading into her senior year, she admits. But her desire to return to the hardwood overcame any fears or second thoughts she had.
“It wasn’t something that I wanted to dwell on because I didn’t want to play scared,” McCallum said. “I just wanted to play my hardest, play how I played before and if it happens then it happens again.”
Though she was cleared to play in May 2019, she didn’t start playing again until a month later during summer ball. It helped prepare her for a high school season where she was a starting post player for a Bearcats team that finished second in the 2A Evergreen Conference, going 18-8 overall and 8-2 in league play. The Bearcats advanced to the state tournament and were one win away from securing a trophy.
The 5-foot-8 McCallum was the second-leading scorer on the deep Bearcats squad, averaging 9.8 points per game while hauling in 6.1 rebounds, swiping 36 steals and dishing out 32 assists. It earned her all-league honorable mention honors.
McCallum had been looking at a few Division-III and Division-II schools before finally coming into contact with Pacific University head coach Alecia Parker in January 2020. McCallum visited campus with her family in late April and officially committed a week later on May 5.
“It was just a really good feel,” McCallum said. “It felt like a home away from home. The coaches are super welcoming and they’ve been super upfront since the beginning. It just seemed like the best fit for me.”
It’s a good opportunity for her to branch out of Chehalis, McCallum said, but also close enough for family to come watch her play. The campus is less than a two-hour drive from Chehalis. McCallum also got the sense of a family atmosphere with the Boxers, much like she’s experienced at W.F. West, and it helps they play the same style of basketball as the Bearcats.
She’s excited to be able to have four more years at playing a sport she’s always loved. Her basketball career began in kindergarten in Little Dribblers youth basketball program in Chehalis, a program McCallum and her fellow W.F. West teammates have helped out with coaching and refereeing at the camps and games.
McCallum has been playing on a select team, nearly year-round, since fourth grade.
“Since I was young it has always been a dream for me to play at the next level,” McCallum said. “Being able to accomplish that goal is really cool for me.”
McCallum, a three-sport athlete at W.F. West, will now head to Forest Grove, Oregon to chase her dreams, a college town of 25,000 people located 27 miles west of Portland.
Pacific University women’s basketball competes in the nine-team Northwest Conference and is led by third-year coach Parker. The Boxers graduate two seniors from their 2019-20 team that finished third in the conference during the 2019-20 season, going 17-9 overall with an 11-5 league record and advanced to the opening round of the NWC tourney in February.
