Mossyrock kept its undefeated streak alive with non-league victory over Toledo (26-24, 25-19, 25-18) in straight sets Wednesday.
The Vikings improve to 6-0 on the season and have now swept five of their six opponents. Toledo falls to 1-4 on the season. The Indians were led by Kate Demery’s seven kills and eight digs. Emma Cline-Maier tallied six kills, 13 assists and five digs, Brynn Williams added five kills and seven digs and Stacie Spahr finished with three kills and one block.
Mossyrock hosts Pe Ell (0-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Toledo hosts Stevenson at 7 p.m. Thursday.