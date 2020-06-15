Travelers southbound on Interstate 5 near Stan Hedwall Park in Chehalis may have looked over between the times of 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the past two weeks and witnessed something they haven’t seen in over a year: kids playing baseball.
Twin Cities Babe Ruth has been practicing since the beginning of June in preparation for a much-anticipated start to its season after it was nearly cut completely due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Twin Cities Babe Ruth president Bryan Porter has been working diligently to salvage the remnants.
The league is shooting for a June 22 start if Lewis County is approved to move into phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase “Safe Start” reopening plan.
The Lewis County Board of Health and the Board of County Commissioners submitted the county’s phase 3 application on Friday and are awaiting a response from the state health department. Counties in phase 3 can resume sports games with 50 or fewer people in attendance. The size limit applies per field, not per complex.
If approved, games will be held at Stan Hedwall Park in Chehalis and Ed Wheeler Field at Fort Borst Park in Centralia. Porter plans to have about three games per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.
A normal season starts the beginning of May on Mother’s Day weekend with an opening ceremony where each team plays six games across three days. The regular season typically ends in mid-June and then heads into all-stars and state. Now the regular season will end July 31.
Twin Cities Babe Ruth was planning to host 13- and 14-year old Babe Ruth state this year before it was canceled due to coronavirus. It will now try again to host the state tournament in 2021.
“(That) will bring in decent revenue to the area because state has people come from all over,” Porter said.
There will be five local teams playing in the league this season, along with one local select team that will play here and there and three or four squads from the Kelso/Longview area. The five local teams are made up primarily of Lewis County kids. They include: C&C Development, Les Schwab Tires, Aaron’s in Chehalis, Fred’s Discount Tires and Eubanks Glass.
Lewis County teams have been practicing at Stan Hedwall Park for the past two weeks from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Players have been split up in groups of five to adhere to phase 2 rules and safety regulations. Markers were placed six feet apart along the dugout fence so kids are spaced apart safely. Batting cages have been closed until the county reaches phase 3.
“It’s a lot of change,” Porter said. “So it’s a little bit different game but at the same time we just want the kids to play ball.”
Once phase 3 hits, Twin Cities plans to put up a temporary fence to divide the two Babe Ruth fields at Stan Hedwall Park to have 50 spectators on one side and 50 on the other.
Each team will have their own bucket of balls with hand sanitizer, sanitary wipes and a first-aid kit. Each dugout will have COVID-19 information on the wall with the rules, such as not to share bats, helmets, sunflower seeds, food and so forth.
Twin Cities hopes to have a big ending ceremony on the weekend of August 1 and 2, if the county is in phase 4 by that time. It will honor Little Leaguers who had their entire season canceled this year, as well.
“We want to promote kids,” Porter said. “Some of these little league kids who have to move up, they didn’t have a season. I want to reach out to them and invite some kids up to hang out, maybe play a little ball with our older group. We’re just going to make it a fun event to try and bring back Babe Ruth in the area, as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.