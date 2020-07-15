WINLOCK — After a one month delay, the sixth annual Dave Orzel Haymaker Tournament is on. The 12-team wood-bat tourney will run for four days, Thursday through Sunday, at the Winlock High School baseball field.
Squads ranging from Everett, Washington, to Portland, Oregon, will be competing. The bleachers will be closed to fans and spectators are limited to watching from the outfield fence. Masks are required at all times.
Teams are broken into four groups:
- White: Cards Blue, Parkside, Camas
- Black: PAC-Tech, Cards Red, Rivals
- Orange: Dirtbags, Black Hills, Woodland
- Cammo: Cards 16, PDX Ice, Nipps
All games are at Winlock High School:
Thursday
- 8 a.m., Black Hills vs. Woodland
- 10:30 a.m., Parkside vs. Camas
- 1 p.m., PDX Ice vs. Cards 16
- 3:30 p.m., Camas vs. Cards Blue
- 6 p.m., Dirtbags vs. Black Hills
Friday
- 8 a.m., Cards 16 vs. Nipps
- 10:30 a.m., PAC-Tech vs. Cards Red
- 1 p.m., Nipps vs. PDX Ice
- 3:30 p.m., Rivals vs. PAC-Tech
- 6 p.m., Dirtbags vs. Woodland
Saturday
- 8 a.m., Cards Blue vs. Parkside
- 10:30 a.m., Cards Red vs. Rivals
- 1 p.m., Black 1 vs. Cammo 2 (Quarterfinal 1)
- 3:30 p.m., Orange 2 vs. Camo 1 (Quarterfinal 2)
- 6 p.m., Orange 1 vs. White 2 (Quarterfinal 3)
Sunday
- 9 a.m., White 1 vs. Black 2 (Quarterfinal 4)
- 11:30 a.m., Winner quarterfinal 1 vs. winner quarterfinal 3 (semifinal)
- 2:30 p.m., Winner quarterfinal 2 vs. winner quarterfinal 3 (semifinal)
- 5:30 p.m., Orzel Memorial Championship game
*Team listed first is home team
** Woodland and Black Hills will flip for home team
*** Pool play and quarterfinals have a two hour, 15 minute drop dead time limit
**** Semifinals have a three hour limit. Championship game will not be timed
