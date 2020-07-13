BLAZERS: Soccer, Softball, Baseball and Volleyball Being Moved to Winter, Spring for 2020-21 Academic Year
The Northwest Athletic Conference announced its return-to-play guidelines for the 2020-21 academic year on July 9. Two days earlier, the conference’s executive board approved a plan to move the majority of fall sports to winter and spring.
Soccer, volleyball, baseball and softball will all move to winter and spring, while cross country and golf will remain in the fall with reduced and modified schedules. Centralia College currently offers men’s and women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, volleyball and baseball.
“This is great news,” Centralia College athletic director Bob Peters said in a press release. “There are still a lot of unknowns, but this gives us some guidelines to follow and helps us begin having the conversations we need to have to get back to playing.”
Now the conference’s comprehensive plan for the upcoming academic year includes health and safety protocol recommendations for practices, competitions and championships events.
According to Centralia College’s press release: “At Centralia College and throughout the conference, much work is yet to be done around these new guidelines. State and regional coaches and athletic departments will be meeting over the next few weeks to set schedules and establish protocols for their respective teams.”
The NWAC suspended its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on March 5 because of COVID-19 concerns. It ended the top-seeded women Trailblazers’ championship bid and their 14-game win streak. Twelve days later, the NWAC canceled its entire spring sports season, which included five team sports.
Centralia College basketball could start its season as early as mid-January, according to a modified calendar released by the NWAC. Soccer and golf could begin in early February. Baseball and softball could start in mid-February and volleyball in late February.
“NWAC will continue to follow the guidance and direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local and state health agencies and member college presidents,” NWAC executive director Marco Azurdia said in a press release. “Should conditions dictate a change from these guidelines, we have contingencies in place that will help us address NWAC sports. As additional information becomes available we will look to update our plans and strategies."
More information on the guidelines can be found at nwacsports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.