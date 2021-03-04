CONCERNS: Naselle Volleyball Canceled its Thursday Match After Safety Concerns Regarding COVID-19 Protocols at Mossyrock
Mossyrock volleyball’s Thursday night matchup at home against Naselle was geared up to be a battle, as the Comets are the only team the Vikings have not swept this season. But concerns over COVID-19 guidelines prompted Naselle to cancel the matchup on Wednesday, onw day before the two teams were set to meet.
Naselle first visited Mossyrock for a matchup on Monday, March 1, and Comets’ volleyball coach Rebekah Wirkkala and Athletic Director Brian Macy had already heard rumors from other schools that Mossyrock was letting in a lot of fans to the Vikings’ home games, and that many of them didn’t wear masks.
The city of Mossyrock already had a history of flouting guidelines in the recent past. In November 2020, the city passed an ordinance allowing indoor dining for local restaurants saying the city “will not recognize” Gov. Jay Inslee’s sweeping COVID-19 guidelines at the time.
So Macy called Mossyrock Athletic Director Randy Torrey the day before Monday’s match, telling him he’d heard rumors about the excess of fans and lack of mask wearing. Torrey ensured Macy that wasn’t the case and fans would be following state and WIAA guidelines.
“I told him that wasn’t true; we wear masks,” Torrey said. “That was basically it. It was a pretty short conversation. That was the only concern, complaint I’ve heard from any opponent or anyone.”
Macy was pleased with the response and felt comfortable sending the volleyball team over there Monday.
“I said, ‘OK, that’s good,’” Macy said. “Having put on games ourselves, people pull their masks down, so I was thinking that might be the situation. I know Randy and I felt comfortable that would be taken care of.”
Macy had another issue he was taking care of on Monday so was unable to attend the game that night. Instead, he streamed it on NFHS Network. The camera sat up pretty high above the court and he could only see Naselle’s bench and Mossyrock’s side of the stands. One thing he noticed was a couple of Mossyrock’s cheerleaders weren’t wearing masks.
“I thought, ‘Hmm. That probably needs to be taken care of,’” Macy said. “It was a concern and as an A.D., I probably would have taken care of that.”
During the junior varsity game, Wirkkala sent Macy a cellphone photo of fans sitting behind Naselle’s bench with masks below their noses and one woman who wasn’t wearing a mask at all.
“That was concerning,” Macy said. “What we were told at the beginning of the season is the mask is supposed to go over the nose.”
Torrey said everyone who came through the ticket line was wearing a mask, though some people did move their mask down while watching the game.
“I can say everybody had a mask that came,” Torrey said. “Now did some people have it below their nose and maybe below their chin as the game went on? Yes, they did. But that is the only thing I see that I could have corrected.”
After the varsity match, Wirkkala said fans sat directly behind Naselle’s bench and some weren’t wearing masks. She told Macy she didn’t feel comfortable coming back to play in Mossyrock again, he said. The next morning, Macy and Wirkkala made the decision to cancel Thursday’s match, which was set to be back in Mossyrock.
Torrey said there is no rule in the league banning fans from sitting behind a team’s bench.
“The fans were upaways because Naselle’s JV were right behind their bench,” Torrey said. “When people came in for the varsity game, they naturally came in and sat there because there’s a big space there. I was actually one of them for a while, because I sit up there and observe and watch our crowd on the other side.”
Macy called Torrey and said his team didn’t feel safe coming over there to play. Torrey did not agree that it was an unsafe environment but did agree to cancel the match. The reason for the cancelation was first reported by The Daily News in Longview.
Torrey said every protocol and guideline was met at the Monday match. The Vikings had 66 total fans at the game, not counting the players, coaches, refs and personnel. A maximum of 200 people, including players, coaches, etc., are allowed at games. Torrey said there were 37 unused tickets for Monday’s game, so the stands were well below guideline capacity.
Mossyrock uses a ticket system, which includes an attestation form, and the school takes the temperature of every person who enters a school building, Torrey said. There are signs up to remind people to wear masks and follow 6-foot social distancing measures. There are spray bottles with cloths to wipe the game balls, as well as in the visitor’s locker room, and the stands have tape marks to encourage social distancing.
“Anybody, kids, players, fans, they do a pretty good job of separating,” Torrey said. “I was there and (Naselle’s) coach didn’t say one word to me the whole time.”
Torrey said the most frustrating thing is he hasn’t had any complaints from anyone until this most recent cancelation from Naselle.
“I’ll address it,” Torrey said. “Our coaches are very good about working with our kids about wearing masks because they want to play. We don’t want to get shut down because of things like that.”
Macy said he just hopes that all schools can continue following guidelines and protocols so every athlete can continue to play during what is a very short window for them this season. Every sports season has been shortened to seven weeks for 2021.
“February 1, people were just happy that the kids get to play,” Macy said. “Now it’s kind of political. Why can’t we put the masks on and wear it so the kids get the opportunity to play? If we’re not following protocol, we’ll probably get it taken out of our hands.”