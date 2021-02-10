UNBEATEN: The Vikings Remain Undefeated to Start the Season After Dropping Willapa Valley and Onalaska in Consecutive Nights
Mossyrock volleyball swept opponents in back-to-back nights, Willapa Valley on Tuesday and Onalaska on Wednesday, to advance to 2-0 in the season.
The Vikings wasted no time dealing with the Loggers Wednesday, winning 25-5, 25-12 and 25-12, in a last-minute schedule change. Onalaska falls to 1-1- on the season after beating Rainier in five sets on Tuesday at home.
Floor captain Morgan Houghtelling led the way for the Vikings against Ony, serving a perfect 22-for-22 on the night with six kills and 12 assists. Senior Emily Edgar was 6-for-6 with two aces, five kills and one error, while middle blocker Paige Houghtelling added four blocks at the net.
“She blocked really well,” Mossyrock coach Alex Nelson said. “That is a great night in blocking. She had a few errors but it was on aggressiveness. That’s just impressive. It’s hard to get points on blocks. She’s getting really good at pressing and getting her hands on the other side of the net.”
In the Vikings first matchup with a Class 2B opponent since moving down to Class 1B for this season, Nelson said their serve-receive stood out in the victory against Ony. Libero Gracie Lovan had quite a few digs and served well on the night, a huge improvement for her on last season, Nelson said.e
“Our experience shined through,” Nelson said.”I think we had clear control of the game the whole time. I’m really impressed with how well the girls are doing for how few practices we’ve had. They looked like they played a lot longer together.”
Mossyrock is set to host league foe Naselle at home Thursday, if the impending snowstorm allows it. Onalaska is penciled in to host Toutle Lake, though the Ducks are not yet in Phase 2 and unable to play games.