Saints: Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Hard-Hitting Third Baseman Takes Talents to Saint Martin’s University
MENLO — Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s star third baseman Britney Patrick didn’t get the chance to defend her Pacific 2B League MVP honor from a season ago with spring sports canceled. Instead, she’s looking forward to the next step in her softball career: playing for Saint Martin’s University.
Patrick, a senior at Willapa Valley High School, verbally committed to the Saints the summer heading into her junior year and is looking forward to joining the team this fall.
“I’ve been wanting to play college softball forever,” Patrick said. “It’s like a dream come true. Everybody around me has helped me get to this point. My family support, everything. It’s not just me, for sure.”
She caught the eye of Saint Martin’s head coach Jim Peterson during a softball camp her freshman year. Peterson wasn’t able to email or text her at the time because of NCAA recruiting rules as college coaches can’t contact high school recruits until January 1 of a prospect’s sophomore year. They began a rapport after that and he offered her a scholarship. Patrick had interest from Central Washington University, Linfield College and Lower Columbia College at the time, as well. She ended up verbally committing to SMU.
Patrick’s path to success began early, starting with joining a travel team in fifth grade. Ken Olson, who is now Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s coach, was spending an hour a week with her working on her swing at that time. She soon became one of the top hitters in the region. By the time she reached high school she was playing travel ball every fall, high school softball in the spring and tournaments every summer. It’s become a year-round venture and is practically a full-time job for the 5-foot-8 slugger.
“I think it is her commitment to getting better every day,” Olson said. “She does it for her own personal growth as a softball player, but by taking that approach she knows it will help her teammates.
Patrick became an instant starter as a freshman, hitting six home runs while collecting 47 hits, 43 runs and 42 RBIs and batting .653. It earned her first-team all-league honors. She followed up her sophomore season by smashing a single-season program record of 14 home runs to go with 58 RBIs, 51 runs and 48 hits to garner another first-team all-league selection.
Her junior year, she won league MVP and a first-team all-state infield selection after hitting .554 with 54 RBIs, 34 runs, 11 doubles, 10 triples and eight home runs. Her slugging percentage was an unheard of 1.216.
“Her consistency in all she does is the greatest contributions to her team,” Olson said. “Every time she steps to the plate there is a very high chance it is going to get launched.”
For Patrick, it all starts with a positive mindset when she steps to the plate.
“I just try to stay confident,” Patrick said. “If you don’t believe in yourself then there’s no way you can be successful.”
Patrick went on an official campus visit to Saint Martin’s this past fall to practice with the team and meet her future teammates. Patrick already knows two other incoming recruits: Adna standout Skye Snow and Forks softballer Rian Peters, who she’s played travel ball with in the past. It instantly felt like home.
One of the selling points for SMU is that it’s a smaller campus, something that is important to Patrick coming from Willapa Valley, a 2B school with 30 kids in her graduating class. And it’s only an hour and a half drive from Menlo to Lacey.
She plans to major in business, has been in Running Start the past two years and already has earned her AA. But not being able to play her senior year is making her even more anxious to play college ball.
“I’m just super grateful I get the chance to play at the next level because I can’t imagine how other seniors are feeling that don’t,” Patrick said.
She’s joining a Division-II Saint Martin’s program that entered the 2019-20 season ranked sixth in the eight-team Great Northwest Conference. The Saints finished third in the conference with a 9-7 overall, 2-1 league record before the season was canceled in March. The Saints were on a streak of eight consecutive seasons with 20 or more wins. They have missed the GNAC Championships two consecutive seasons. Patrick is looking forward to helping the Saints rejuvenate their program.
“I think it will be an easy adjustment coming from a small school,” Patrick said. “I’m really close to my family and I can come see them any time. And I really liked coach Peterson. He’s super organized, he’s a fundamentally-based coach and I really felt like he wanted me on the team. It wasn’t like he wanted me as a player. He wanted me to fit in and he really pushed for that.”
