The annual Centralia College senior all-star basketball games, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday, have been cancelled, Sandy Ingle of Centralia College's sports programs office said in an email Thursday.
"We have a few kids from the north and just don’t want anyone getting sick," Ingle said in the email. "There have been so many cancellations that we don’t want to take chances."
The Northwest Athletic Conference announced it was cancelling its tournament less than an hour later.
The NWAC had delayed its playoffs last week, then announced Wednesday that no fans or spectators would be allowed at the new playoff sites in Albany and Clackamas, Oregon. The conference announced Thursday afternoon the tourney would be cancelled indefinitely.
Centralia College, the North Region champions, were on a 14-game win streak and were set to play Yakima Valley College in a playoff opener Thursday night at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany.
