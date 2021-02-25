MALIBU: Brumfield, a Two-Time All-Area Team Selection, Committed to Pepperdine on Tuesday
W.F. West junior Drea Brumfield, one of the top girls basketball recruits in the state, announced her commitment to Pepperdine University on Twitter Tuesday.
Brumfield made a name for herself the past two seasons, starting with leading the Bearcats in scoring as a freshman with 12.5 points per game to go with 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals and two blocks. Her sophomore year, she averaged 12.3 points, seven rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.4 assists per game.
That, coupled with increased notoriety while playing for travel teams and competing across the country, put her on the map.
Brumfield had a list of other suitors to choose from since the summer between her freshman and sophomore year, which included scholarship offers from the University of Portland and Portland State University in July 2019. By October 2020, that list had grown to include Washington State, Montana State and San Diego State.
But it was Pepperdine she had her eye on ever since they first contacted her three months ago.
“I just felt like I was really wanted,” Brumfield said. “The coaching staff put so much effort into recruiting me and getting to know me and my family. That meant a lot.”
She also liked the idea of playing in the West Coast Conference, she said, which is a place she feels she can be successful and make an impact on the team as a freshman.
Brumfield will be well equipped when she arrives on campus in Malibu, California next year. She’s played for travel teams nearly non-stop since high school basketball season ended in March 2020, for both Tree of Hope and most recently All-Star Basketball Academy (ABA). She’s played in about 11 tournaments cross country during that time.
In fact, right now, she’s in Arizona playing in a tournament. For now, she’ll continue playing for ABA until the high school season arrives this spring. Basketball is in Season 3, of the WIAA’s athletic calendar, running from April 26 to June 13.
“I’m excited to just relax and be able to just play basketball without all the pressure of wondering who’s watching and all that stuff,” Brumfield said. I”m really excited to play in that conference, which is, in my opinion, the next-best thing to the Pac-12 over here.”