In today’s edition of The Chronicle is the 2019-2020 Chronicle Athletes of the Year special section.
In addition to the athletes honored in the section, the athletes below also garnered awards from Chronicle staff.
Girls Bowling Athlete of the Year
Piper Chalmers, W.F. West
Chalmers, a freshman, led the Bearcats to their first state title in history with a third-place finish at the state tournament. She was also a 2A EvCo first-team selection and led the team with a 196 average.
Runners Up
Kelsey Stritmatter, W.F. West
Stritmatter was the 2A EvCo co-MVP after averaging a 172 during the regular season and placing fourth at state.
Ellie Bunker, W.F. West
Bunker was a first-team all-EvCo selection after placing 13th at state and was second on the team with a 186 average.
Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year
Carissa Kaut, Centralia
Kaut is a two-time state participant, placing fifth in doubles as a sophomore and reaching state in singles as a junior in 2019.
Runners Up
Jisu Han, W.F. West
Han paired up with Sydney Cameron to claim a third-place finish in doubles at the 2019 2A state tournament.
Maddie Corwin, Centralia
Corwin teamed up with Liza Hopkins to form one of the more dominant doubles teams in the county. The two advanced to the district tournament in 2019.
Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year
Cade Cameron, W.F. West
Cameron and his doubles partner, Joseph Chung, came up just short of advancing to the 2A state tournament in 2019, placing fourth and earning spots as state alternates.
Runners Up
Gabe Cuestas, W.F. West
Cuestas placed third at the sub-district tournament to earn a spot at districts in 2019.
Colin Slattery, W.F. West
Slattery and his doubles partner, Caleb Walters, advanced to the sub-district tournament in 2019.
