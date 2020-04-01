Eye of the Tiger: Beavers Baseball, Basketball Standout Fueled by Desire to Win
TENINO — Logan Brewer is one of the lucky ones. The Tenino High School senior is one of the limited number of prep athletes around the state who will get another shot at playing competitively, even if spring sports come to an end due to the novel coronavirus.
High school athletes have roughly a 7 percent chance of playing in college — and Brewer is one of the fortunate few. A shortstop/pitcher for the Beavers, Brewer signed to play both positions for Grays Harbor College’s baseball team on Nov. 1, 2019.
“It’s been my dream since I was little,” Brewer said. “Get to the next level each time. It feels amazing. I still haven’t taken it in yet. It’s crazy.”
Not so crazy when one watches Brewer play. The 5-foot-11 infield general is not only a defensive wizard but he also batted .360 at the plate with a .410 on-base percentage, earning him a first-team all-1A Evergreen League selection at shortstop as a junior in 2019. He’s not a bad pitcher either. The hard-throwing righty finished 2019 with an even 3.00 ERA and tops out at about 84 mph, hitting the low 80s consistently. He deploys a fastball, curve and his bread-and-butter changeup.
Most of his off days were spent at the Mac Training in Chehalis, a facility run by Jake Overbay, but Brewer hasn’t been able to train there the last two weeks with everything non-essential shutdown.
Now he’s resorted to playing long toss on the turf football field at Tenino High School and lifting weights at a friend’s house. Besides that, he just works on schoolwork online.
“Just trying to get work in at home, anywhere I can, to stay focused for college,” Brewer said.
College is about the only thing he can bank on at this point.
Winter ended with Brewer as the basketball team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points per game while earning first-team all-league honors as the Beavers’ captain. But baseball is by far his favorite sport. The 17-year-old has been playing for 13-14 years, has been on varsity all four years of high school and has been a starter for three.
His success across two sports has been predicated on his attitude. Brewer, normally a funny, relaxed and carefree guy, transforms when he steps foot on a field or court. He becomes dead serious and committed to winning. With two older brothers, Brewer learned at an early age that he would have to fight for everything he wanted.
“I will do anything in my power to win,” Brewer said. “That started from when I was born with my brothers. Everything is a competition and that’s the way it’s going to be. When I step onto the field, nothing else matters. My mind goes blank and I’m ready to play the game. Nothing else crosses my mind except winning the game.”
That competitive mindset, and aversion to losing, has led him to become a vocal leader both on the baseball and basketball teams. His teammates feed off the energy.
“I had to learn to speak up when I needed to,” Brewer said. “(My brothers) helped me with that a lot. As I got older and started playing shortstop, I learned that you need to be vocal and I grew into that... I love being loud and letting everyone know I’m there and I’ve got everyone’s back.”
If this season had gone on the Beavers would already be seven games into their schedule by now. Now all Brewer can do is hope spring sports opens back up in time for postseason contention.
“I just want to get something in,” Brewer said. “I want to play and be with my teammates. But if we can’t, then that’s how it’s going to be.”
Brewer signed with Grays Harbor College on Nov. 1 and will join his close friend, Elma standout Tyler Richardson, in Aberdeen on the Chokers baseball team as the two will be roommates. For now, Brewer is staying in shape, keeping a positive mindset and rallying around the people who have been there for him since day one.
“My family and friends are my No. 1 support,” Brewer said. “They helped me through everything. They’ve helped me fulfill my dreams. There’s not much more to it than the support.”
