SNOW DAY: Area Teams Are Canceling and Postponing Games Due to Inclement Weather as Snow Arrives Thursday
Thursday night games around Lewis and Thurston counties slowly began ticking off one by one Thursday afternoon after the arrival of snow prompted school districts to postpone or outright cancel the contests.
Every game, which included eight volleyball games and one girls soccer match, was canceled by 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
The snow brings yet another challenger to Washington state sports after each sport was pushed back for months before Season 1 finally opened up for most schools in Lewis and Thurston counties on Monday. Schedules are already tight with Season 1 teams having just six weeks left of competition after this week to squeeze games in.
“Cancellations are never fun,” Tenino Athletic Director Joe Chihart said. “Making a phone call and canceling events is easy, but trying to figure out how you would attempt to make those up will probably be another hiccup for us.”
The avalanche of changes began with White Pass Athletic Director Bryan DeLong announcing at noon that the Morton-White Pass and Winlock volleyball match, slated for 7 p.m. at White Pass High School, was canceled.
Soon after, W.F. West Athletic Director Jeff Johnson announced the postponement of the Centralia at W.F. West volleyball match. That followed with Pe Ell Athletic Director Brandon Pontius confirming the Willapa Valley at Pe Ell volleyball match was being rescheduled for a later date.
Chirhart then announced that all of Tenino’s Thursday’s matchups, which included Montesano at Tenino volleyball and Tenino at Montesano girls soccer, were being canceled as well.
Rochester A.D. Jesse Elam announced at 1:25 p.m. the postponement of the Warriors' home volleyball match against Aberdeen. The game is being rescheduled for Feb. 17.
Napavine A.D. Josh Fay confirmed at 1:27 p.m. the Tigers' cancelation of their non-league volleyball game against Adna. At 2:31 p.m., Rainier A.D. Jerrad Jeske confirmed that the Toledo at Rainier volleyball game was canceled.
At 3:45 p.m., Mossyrock A.D. Randy Torrey announced the cancelation of the Naselle at Mossyrock volleyball game. It has not been rescheduled as of Thursday.
The cancellations and postponements come after most of the schools in Lewis and South Thurston counties moved to either remote learning or hybrid classes Thursday to counter the snow.
The decision-making process for canceling sporting events for high schools is a combination of a lot of different things. At Tenino School District, it’s a group effort, with the superintendent starting the discussion, working down to the athletic director and the bus drivers. The group works together to decide what is safe for the kids.
“When weather is an issue, it becomes, ‘Is it safe or unsafe?’” Chirhart said. “The concern is traveling out of town, an hour and a half drive. It’s too hard to guesstimate what road conditions look like. At the end of the day, everybody’s looking to err on the side of caution and better safe than sorry.”