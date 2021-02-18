UNDEFEATED: Adna Swept Morton-White Pass Thursday on the Road to Remain Unbeaten on the Year
Adna stayed red-hot on the season, staying unbeaten and moving to 3-0 after sweeping Morton-White Pass (25-19, 25-9, 25-23) on the road Thursday.
The Pirates were led by Brooklyn Loose, who had a solid game at the service line, going 25-of-26 with four aces. She also added three kills. Madison Fay turned on an impressive passing performance for the Pirates, which allowed for their offense to attack the T-Wolves.
“I was happy with their play but we have some work to do to be consistent,” Adna coach Wendie Dotson said. “We have a tough schedule next week, starting with hosting Kalama, who has been a volleyball power for a while. Our goal is to keep improving on our skills and taking one game at a time.”
Morton-White Pass dropped to 0-2 on the season with the loss after falling to Wahkiakum on Tuesday in the season opener. The Timberwolves return just three players with varsity experience from last season.
Timberwolves sophomore Chloe Kelly led MWP with a team-high 17 assists to go with three kills, while senior Katie Salguero and Jaiden Linder each tallied seven kills.
“We stayed with them in the first and third sets,” Morton-White Pass coach Tammy Kelly said. “The second game we didn’t pass well. We’re looking to keep improving every night.”
Morton-White Pass travels to Rainier on Monday and to Stevenson on Tuesday. Adna hosts Kalama on Monday.
Toledo Falls in Straight Sets to Kalama
Toledo came up against a tough Kalama team on the road and couldn’t string together enough offense, falling 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 to the Chinooks Wednesday.
Toledo’s Brynn Williams and Gracie Madill led the charge for the Indians. Williams had a team-high 11 digs, while Madill, a senior, did an excellent job passing overall, especially in serve-receive.
“(Williams) hustled really well and saved a couple balls that shouldn’t have been saved,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said. “She also had a good reaction kill. She did a good job on the court for us.”
Maier said the team fought hard all night but couldn’t keep the momentum going through all three sets, losing a little confidence after dropping the first set.
“The second set, things didn’t go well for us,” Maier said. “The third set, we couldn’t get back on track. They worked really hard and it’s the best game they’ve played in that gym.”
Toledo (1-2) plays at Toutle Lake on Tuesday.
Napavine Sweeps Rainier on the Road
Napavine put away the Mountaineers in three sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18, on Thursday in Central 2B League volleyball action in Rainier.
Mountaineer coach Shauna Carpenter noted the play of Napavine’s Haily Murray and Vannie Fagerness.
“(Murray) is a pretty lights-out player,” Carpenter said. “And their little libero (Fagerness), she was all over — great coverage in that back row.”
Murray recorded 13 kills and six aces, while Fagerness had 13 digs.
Sydney Purvis added 10 kills for Napavine, while Rae Sisson dished out 12 assists. Fagerness, Sisson, Jordan Wilson and Skyla Ettner all served 100%.
“Our serve-receive was really strong, and our defense,” Napavine coach Monica Dailey said. “We’re still struggling with unforced hitting errors, but once we can get those fixed we’ll be in good shape.”
Rainier (0-3) hosts Morton-White Pass on Monday. Napavine (2-1) hosts Onalaska on Monday.
Mules Beat Cardinals in Three Sets
Winlock couldn’t keep up with a strong Wahkiakum team during a three-set sweep (25-14, 25-14, 25-20) Thursday night on the road.
The Mules were led by Jansi Merz with 11 kills and Jordyn Watson with seven kills and strong serve-receive. Teylor Sauer and Shelby McEneny each notched five kills a piece, and MJ Neves added five ace serves.
Winlock falls to 0-3 on the season and will travel to Toutle Lake on Monday.