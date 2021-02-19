SWEEP: Onalaska Falls to 1-3 on the Year After a Straight-Set Loss to Wahkiakum Friday
Onalaska came up against a formidable Wahkiakum team on the road and couldn’t keep up with the Mules in a straight-set loss (25-21, 25-13, 25-17) Friday in 2B Central League action.
“We played a good game and played pretty well,” Onalaska coach Jenny Hamilton said. “It’s a really hard place to play. They’re very loud and intimidating. We tried to match their energy and play scrappy. They promised me they would and they did.”
Morgan Hamilton led the way for the Loggers, registering a team-high 10 kills, 10 digs and served 100% on the night. Dakota Hamilton also had a team-high 10 kills, while Desi Smith was dominant serving with a perfect 100%.
Hamilton commended Morgan and Hannah James, who had a team-high 16 digs, for their passing performances and play in the back row. Freshman Emma Briggs, who was playing in her first varsity game ever, was praised for her hard work, too.
Onalaska falls to 1-3 on the season and travels to take on Napavine Monday. The Tigers are 2-1 on the season.
“I feel like we’ll do well,” Hamilton said. “I'm excited to go to Napavine and play them.”